Kingshot’s first year: $800m, 11 months of growth, but backlash from whales

Kingshot generated $811.9m between Google Play and the App Store in its first year globally.

The title grew month-over-month every single month until February 2026, its first decline.

Century Games’ Kingshot has celebrated its first anniversary with over $800 million in gross player spending.

The mobile strategy title was released globally on February 22nd, 2025. In its first year it generated $811.9m between Google Play and the App Store, according to AppMagic estimates, with true revenue likely higher when factoring in the web shop.

The biggest mobile newcomer of 2025, Kingshot outearned new games from established IP like SD Gundam G Generation Eternal, as well as Tencent-powered heavy hitter Delta Force.

Kingshot saw major growth over its first year globally, rising from $5.9m in its first full month, March 2025, to a peak of $102.2m in January 2026.

This marked a rise of more than 1,600%.

From strength to strength, until…

Kingshot has established its most lucrative market in the US. The country has contributed 43% of lifetime earnings between the major stores, far ahead of Kingshot’s second-biggest market, South Korea, which represents just 8%. In third is Japan with a 7% contribution.

The title’s meteoric rise came with 11 consecutive months of growth, rising month-over-month all throughout 2025. The title hit its peak in both monthly and daily player spending in January 2026, with $4.6m generated on January 30th alone.

The title didn’t have its first million-dollar day until May 9th last year, and hasn’t once fallen below that bar since May 15th, again reflecting its major growth as the months rolled on.

However, monthly revenue declined for the first time ever this February, falling to $93m. This marked a 9% decline from January’s peak, taking the title down to its lowest sum since last September.

The month saw Century Games host a Springtide Celebration event with promises of a new Spring Dragon town skin for the top 10 governors on the leaderboard, as well as the Luckbeast Tribute event to unlock exclusive Spring Festival emotes.

Various events were held through the month, with purchases also present for "generous rewards".

However, the month was also mired by fans who alleged bot farming takes place in the game, resulting in a range of posts and statements across Reddit and the official Kingshot Discord. One Reddit post claimed "the whales are doing something about it", providing statements of various high-ranking players taking an indefinite hiatus.

Despite the recent controversy and its first fall in revenue, Kingshot remained among the top 10 mobile earners in February 2026, ahead of the likes of Pokémon Go and Coin Master. Its Discord server has hit 500,000 members this March.

PocketGamer.biz has reached out to Century Games for comment.