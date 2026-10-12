Lego Hill Climb Adventures to end service but all staff kept on

Lego Hill Climb Adventures is approaching end of service.

The title will be removed from store pages in December but will remain playable into next year.

Fingersoft has announced that Lego Hill Climb Adventures is ending service.

In-app purchases will cease on October 23rd, 2026 ahead of the game’s removal from the major app stores in December, but those who have already downloaded the title will maintain access into next year. Currency acquired through in-app purchases will also remain available to spend.

The exact end date for existing players hasn’t been stated, with Fingersoft suggesting fans will be able to continue both "into 2027" and "through 2027".

While the title did not meet the necessary criteria to continue operations, no employees will be laid off as a result of end of service. Fingersoft has assured that their skills and experience "will continue to play an important role".

Team members are now forming part of a prototyping team for the next generation of Fingersoft games.

A hill too steep

Lego Hill Climb Adventures launched globally in 2024 almost 18 months on from its beta test.

In a post online, Fingersoft stated that Lego Hill Climb Adventures has "meant a lot" to the studio as an opportunity to work with The Lego Group and to explore the brand in a new way. The studio thanked Lego for the trust in collaborating and also thanked fans investing time into the game, particularly those who sought to solve every mystery within.

"Your support, feedback and enthusiasm have meant a lot to us and to the team behind the game. Thank you for joining us on this adventure, and we hope to see you keep climbing," Fingersoft said.

The company also took to LinkedIn to describe the situation as "a hill too steep to conquer".

Notably, the Apple Arcade version of the game, titled Lego Hill Climb Adventures+, will remain available to Apple’s subscribers after the base game’s closure.