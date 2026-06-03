LEGO stores to partner with Pokémon Go this summer, with exclusive rewards and LEGO Smart Play sets ahead

Participating LEGO stores are set to become Pokémon Go PokéStops and Gyms from August to September 2026.

While visiting for exclusive in-game rewards, fans may also buy new LEGO Smart Play Pokémon sets.

LEGO stores are set to become Pokémon Go PokéStops and Gyms while offering exclusive rewards in-game and IRL, including Pokémon-themed sets from the new LEGO Smart Play line.

From August to September 2026, Pokémon Go players visiting these stores will find LEGO Pokémon stickers, unique LEGO Pokémon digital backgrounds and exclusive branded in-game apparel.

An expanded alliance

Earlier this year, a partnership was announced between Pokémon Go and the LEGO Group to bring a brick-themed experience to IRL event Pokémon Go Fest 2026 in Copenhagen. That collaboration is set to take place from June 12th to 14th.

Now, the partnership appears set to expand beyond the next Go Fest. Between August and September, select stores will be participating across the US, UK, Germany, France, Poland and Australia - with exclusive rewards while supplies last.

The initial wave of Pokémon LEGO this February included a premium Kanto set featuring Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise, priced at around £580 ($650). The new LEGO Smart Brick sets appear to be lower in price, currently available to pre-order at a range from £13 ($15) to £110 ($120).

They leverage the LEGO Group’s Smart Brick technology, which first debuted in March 2026 as an interactive way for bricks and builds to respond to how they are played with. There are more than 20 "patented world-firsts" within that technology.

Among the 12 new Pokémon sets revealed are two LEGO Smart Play All-in-One sets and 10 LEGO Smart Play Compatible sets, with LEGO interpretations of Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Mew, Bidoof and others set to appear. Builders will be able to feed, tickle and play with Pokémon in a range of different ways.

"The more they play, the stronger the bond, as they prepare for spectacular battles with friends and family," The Pokémon Company said.