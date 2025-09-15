LocusX raises $2.1m for AI-powered bug-fixing tools

The platform helps studios resolve bugs faster to boost quality and efficiency.

LocusX validates and shares bug resolution metrics with real-time dashboards for stakeholders.

Its AI agents support QA automation, resolution guidance, player trend analysis, and more.

LocusX has raised CAD $3 million ($2.1m) to build and launch its AI-powered bug-fixing tech.

Designed to improve both quality and efficiency, the software aims to help games and complex software development teams resolve problems and ship better products.

By ingesting game data, LocusX delivers recommendations via agents for QA automation, resolution guidance, metric visualisation, player trend analysis, and testing coverage validation.

The investment round was led by Diagram and Triptyq.

Solving issues

“Game development is under more pressure than ever," said LocusX CEO and co-founder Francois Pelland. Studios are expected to deliver faster and better with fewer resources.

“We built LocusX to solve debugging, one of the most frustrating and expensive parts of the process. Our engine empowers teams with the tools to resolve issues faster, build with more confidence, and ultimately ship higher-quality games."

LocusX CTO Yan Cote commented: “AI is transforming how games are built, and debugging is one of the areas where its impact is most immediate. At LocusX, we use AI to pinpoint, prioritise, and suggest fixes that streamline development pipelines and accelerate delivery.

“This turns what used to be a reactive, manual grind into a proactive, automated process. Developers can now spend less time fighting bugs and more time pushing the boundaries of gameplay."

