MBRIF and Dubai Future District Fund partner to expand UAE startup opportunities

Eligible DFDF portfolio companies can access MBRIF programmes and federal support channels.

The referrals do not guarantee investment from DFDF or its fund managers.

MBRIF has supported UAE innovators through its Guarantee Scheme and Accelerator since 2016.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) has partnered with the Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF) to expand opportunities for “high-growth-potential" startups and strengthen the UAE’s innovation ecosystem.

Under a new memorandum of understanding, the two organisations will operate a two-way referral mechanism.

MBRIF members will be screened for introductions to DFDF’s network of fund managers, while eligible DFDF portfolio companies will be referred to MBRIF for access to relevant programmes, support instruments and federal support channels.

Connecting founders

The partnership is also intended to improve startups’ access to networks, expertise and funding opportunities while supporting the UAE’s wider innovation and economic growth ambitions.

Introductions to DFDF or its fund manager network do not constitute an investment commitment from DFDF or any fund manager in its portfolio.

MBRIF was launched by the Ministry of Finance in 2016 and is operated by Emirates Development Bank.

Its Guarantee Scheme provides members with access to funding through a government-backed guarantee without taking equity, while its Accelerator supports innovative businesses through coaching and services designed to help them scale.

The partnership comes as the UAE continues to develop its startup support ecosystem as it prepares to launch a new game accelerator with Xsolla in October.