Mexico orders digital platforms to protect minors from harmful content

The government could support legislation to penalise companies that fail to comply.

Apple, Meta, Microsoft, TikTok, Google, X and Huawei have met with Mexican officials.

The move follows similar online safety efforts in Europe, California and Australia.

Mexico has revealed a new presidential decree from Claudia Sheinbaum that will require social media platforms and streaming services to protect children and teenagers from harmful content online.

The decree will give platforms one month to comply, according to government adviser Luisa Maria Alcalde and reported by Reuters. Sheinbaum said the government would support a bill to penalise companies that fail to follow the rules.

Child safety rules

Mexican officials have already met with representatives from Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft, TikTok, X and Huawei to discuss the measures. A Meta spokesperson told Reuters the company was aware of the decree and would review it in detail.

The company also said it already offers tools to help parents guide their children's online activity, including features that limit who can contact young users and help parents monitor viewed content.

Mexico's plan follows similar efforts elsewhere. The EU's proposed Kids Act could introduce age-based restrictions on social media, AI chatbots and games. Meanwhile, California has enacted new rules targeting social media features that encourage prolonged use among children under 16, while Australia has proposed giving users more control over algorithm-driven feeds.

The measures add to growing efforts to improve online safety for young people, while raising questions about privacy and freedom of expression.