Norway social media ban to target Roblox, Snapchat and TikTok

The bill is intended to address harmful content, addictive features and unwanted contact from strangers.

The government plans to introduce the bill in parliament by the end of 2026.

Norway joins a growing number of countries considering or introducing restrictions on children's social media use.

Norway has revealed that its plans to ban social media for children under 16 will also target platforms including Roblox, Snapchat and TikTok.

As reported by Reuters, the government is seeking to address harmful content, addictive features and unwanted contact from strangers. Norway's initial announcement in April planned to introduce a bill by the end of 2026 to mark technology companies as responsible for checking users' ages.

It has now named certain platforms it expects the law to cover, including games platform Roblox.

Defining harmful platforms

Norway's government defines harmful platforms as social media services with design features or content that pose risks to children's safety or emotional, cognitive and physical development.

Children and families minister Lene Vaagslid said the legislation aims to address the range of risks children face online, including illegal marketing and exposure to harmful content.

The ministry noted that children would still be able to use messaging services and games considered harmless. The legislation would also give technology companies an incentive to remove harmful content and addictive features.

Norway has now joined a growing list of countries restricting children's access to social media. Australia introduced a ban on children under age 16 last December, while California has enacted new restrictions on social media features to protect children.

Vietnam also proposed new social media and gaming restrictions, while the UAE has banned children under 15 from holding social media accounts. The UK is also considering restrictions that could affect gaming platforms.