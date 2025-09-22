Mid Term ticket rates extended and 24-hour 10% discount for PGC Helsinki available

By popular demand, the mid term rates, saving you up to €230, for tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki have been extended until midday on Friday, September 26th.

Plus, in celebration of the autumn equinox, marking a seasonal change across the Nordic landscape, there’s a 24-hour 10% discount available (September 22nd) below.

What’s in store as the sun sets over Northern Europe and the world’s games industry delegates prepare for the biggest b2b games gathering in the Nordics at PGC Helsinki 2025?

Let’s cut straight to the core.

One ticket, four events

Part of the unmissable Finnish Games Week, this year’s record-breaking PGC Helsinki offers no less than four partner events in one and the same ticket.

PGC Helsinki conference (October 7th - 8th): 30 hours of content covering every key aspect of our sector from mobile, PC and console to XR, HTML5, and beyond

The all-new AI Gamechangers Summit (October 8th): a full day diving deep into the latest advancements and challenges of AI within games development

Big Screen Gaming Summit (October 7th): a dedicated programme unfolding the ins and outs and future of multiformat-specific development

The all-new Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit (October 7th): fashioned to connect game companies with counterparts from film, TV, music, animation, and more

Key global insight

With 25 dedicated content tracks, you gain insight into just about every level and corner of the industry, from current challenges and future opportunities to hands-on strategies and global market trends. Delivered by a maestro lineup of over 150 regional and global speakers, there’s a variety of keynotes, panels, roundtables and fireside chats. There is something for everyone.

Unbeatable networking opportunities

Boost your potential by meeting with the right people. You’ll be networking with the brightest minds and most influential companies in the business, including Supercell, Rovio, King, Tencent, and many more global powerhouses.

Benefit from focused networking through curated events connecting developers, publishers and investors and the integrated meeting platform MeetToMatch. Enjoy more relaxed networking at the bustling Global Connects Party and evening reception.

Indie games showcase

Identify the next big hit before everyone else in the dedicated The Big Indie Zone area - including the Audience Choice Award - and take part in the Very Big Indie Pitch competition (mobile, PC, and console editions)

Nordic industry women celebration

Another exciting addition in 2025 is Aurora, an initiative shining a light on women vanguards in the Nordic games industry. Nominated by the industry itself, these women’s contributions and achievements will be commended on the main stage in front of developers, publishers, investors, journalists and more from around the world.

All this (plus plenty more in the stacked two-day schedule) takes place in Helsinki on October 7th and 8th. Secure your tickets at the best rate today, before prices increase on Friday, September 26th.

Even better, as of today, Monday, September 22nd, you get an additional 10% off by using promo code “Autumn10” at checkout. But hurry, this is a 24-hour time-limited saving offered to mark the autumn equinox.

See you in Helsinki!