Mistplay acquires MAF’s MyChips to boost rewarded play platform

Mistplay is expanding its LoyaltyPlay global partner network with the purchase of MyChips from MAF.

MyChips will remain fully operational.

Rewarded play platform Mistplay has acquired rewarded ads platform MyChips from MAF for an undisclosed fee.

Mistplay said the deal would see it expand its LoyaltyPlay global partner network and provide new supply for advertisers. MyChips, which is MAF's flagship offerwall product, operates across hundreds of apps across North America, APAC and Europe.

The platform remains fully operational following the acquisition.

Mistplay CSO Oli Wiesel said that the deal's beginnings started with an article on PocketGamer.biz.

Market expansion

“This one started with a PocketGamer.biz article about a company in our space that launched playtime rewards to complement their event-based structure. Then in an internal Slack thread I asked, Who is MAF?,” he said.

“After digging in, the answer was clear: the best integrated gaming network in the market, built on the same fundamentals we've staked Mistplay on... rewarded advertising that drives real retention and engagement.”

Mistplay CEO Tricia Han commented: “For a decade, Mistplay has led the industry in proving that rewarding users for their time delivers superior outcomes across the board - deeper player engagement, breakthrough performance for advertisers, and a thriving ecosystem.

“The MAF team shares that conviction and has built an exceptional business around it. Together, we're cementing the rewarded model as the future of advertising and setting a new standard for what this category can achieve for advertisers, publishers and users alike.”

MAF CEO Riccardo Fuzzi added: “We looked at a lot of paths forward for MAF, but Mistplay stood out because our visions are fundamentally aligned, with loyalty and long-term user value at the core of rewarded advertising. What set them apart is the trust they’ve built at scale over the past decade. There’s a natural fit between our products and a shared sense of where this space is going. That’s the right home for what we’ve built.”

We recently spoke to the Mistplay team on the PocketGamer.biz Podcast to discuss the state of the rewarded play market.

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