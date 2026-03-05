Mistplay launches Playtime Events to deepen engagement in rewarded ads

Playtime Events encourages longer and more focused gameplay sessions.

Early tests show a 30% increase in playtime for participating campaigns.

The new feature will roll out in North America in April 2026.

Rewarded advertising platform Mistplay has launched Playtime Events to combine predictable campaign performance with in-game engagement for mobile developers and advertisers.

The feature builds on Mistplay’s existing playtime-based rewards system by adding event-driven milestones that encourage players to progress further into a game while still maintaining the consistency of time-based incentives.

Mistplay said the traditional rewarded models have typically forced advertisers to choose between predictable time-based rewards and event-based systems that drive gameplay but can be harder to scale.

The model also aims to bridge that gap by combining both approaches within a single reward framework. Playtime Events will launch in North America in April 2026, with additional regions expected to follow later.

Reward progression

The system also introduces checkpoint ladders that show players their reward progression, alongside multipliers that incentivise longer and more focused gameplay sessions.

Mistplay said the model is designed to align rewards with in-game achievements and core monetisation mechanics. In early testing, the company reported a 30% increase in playtime and a 20% improvement in D30 return on ad spend.

“Rewarded should not be a choice between scale you can predict and depth you cannot control,” said Mistplay chief commercial officer Aaron Thandi.

“Playtime Events pairs Mistplay’s proven playtime foundation with game-specific event milestones and a clearer reward journey that guides players toward the moments that drive retention and monetisation."