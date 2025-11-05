Daily play dominates as 85% of mobile gamers return multiple times

Japan (53%) and Korea (46%) rely on app store browsing for game discovery.

Up to 85% of mobile gamers play multiple times a day, but in Japan and Korea players stick to a few core games, while US and UK players rotate across more.

That's according to a new 2025 Mobile Gaming Across Markets Report from Mistplay, which found that discovery is hyper-local, with Japan (53%) and Korea (46%) relying heavily on app store browsing to discover games.

In the US (77%) and UK (79%), mobile users mainly discover games on Facebook, with Instagram also key in the US (37%) and UK (45%).

The reports also found that Japan leads global mobile spending, with 38% making multiple purchases a month and 33% regularly spending over $10 per in-app purchase (IAP) compared to fewer than 1 in 10 players spending that much in Western markets.

Retention drivers

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) web shops are catching on in Asia as well, with 43% of Korean players and 27% of Japanese players using them, but awareness and adoption remain low in the US and UK.

In the West, 60% of players return for login bonuses and 45% re-engage after churn through similar rewards, while in the East, players are more driven by story content and in-game events.

In contrast, players in Japan (47%) and Korea (34%) are primarily motivated by story-driven play and limited-time events.

“When it comes to global UA sources that bring in the highest-value players, their strength lies in stable algorithms, broad market reach, and extensive inventory, which together drive strong monetisation and solid user retention," said Mistplay user acquisition manager Maria Lee.

“Both APAC users in these countries love paid social channels, so it’s always crucial to test and identify which UA tactics are most viable and effective."

You can access the full report here.