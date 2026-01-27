Mistplay to acquire Mobivity’s Connected Rewards platform

The acquisition strengthens Mistplay’s LoyaltyPlay business, enabling publishers to build deeper mobile gaming loyalty experiences.

Connected Rewards brings real-world brand offers into gameplay, linking mobile engagement with offline purchasing moments.

Together, LoyaltyPlay and Connected Rewards create an omnichannel toolkit spanning digital and real-world engagement.

Mistplay has agreed to acquire Mobivity's Connected Rewards platform and related assets to expand its play-and-earn capabilities for mobile gamers.

The deal is expected to close in early Q1 2026 and will expand Mistplay’s LoyaltyPlay business. Mistplay said Connected Rewards will see real-world brand offers, extending engagement from mobile games into offline purchasing and loyalty programs, while LoyaltyPlay continues to be its main rewards hub driving monetisation.

Together, the platforms aim to offer a way to reach new audiences while enabling brands to pair digital engagement with real-world incentives.

New opportunities

Moreover, Mistplay plans to expand its rewards and engagement solutions beyond gaming and into sectors such as fintech and e-commerce.

"Loyalty isn't just about points or transactions – it's about creating experiences that genuinely resonate with users wherever they interact," said Mistplay CEO Tricia Han.

“By bringing Connected Rewards into Mistplay's B2B product suite, we're bringing brands more options to engage users in meaningful and personal ways, in all the channels that brands touch their customers: in-app, in the real world, and everywhere in between.

“This acquisition opens new opportunities to reimagine how brands build loyalty and build authentic relationships with their audiences via mobile gaming."