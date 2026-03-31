Mistplay completes acquisition of Connected Rewards to link gameplay with real-world loyalty programs

Mistplay is positioning gaming as a measurable marketing channel rather than just a user acquisition or retention tool.

Players can now earn physical rewards through gameplay, turning in-app engagement into in-store transactions and loyalty participation.

The combined platform creates a closed-loop system connecting digital gameplay to real-world customer action.

Mistplay has completed its acquisition of Connected Rewards from Mobivity Holdings Corp, finalising the definitive agreement first announced in January 2026

With the transaction now closed, Connected Rewards will be integrated into Mistplay’s LoyaltyPlay platform, which Mistplay said strengthens the company’s ability to connect in-game activity with real-world consumer behaviour.

Mistplay said the move positions the company to offer brands and advertisers a more unified system for driving repeat engagement and measurable spending outcomes.

Connected Rewards enables players to earn physical rewards through gameplay, translating digital interactions into in-store purchases and loyalty program participation.

New offerings

The integration builds on Mistplay’s broader strategy to establish gaming as a performance-driven marketing channel, where player engagement can be tied to real-world business outcomes for advertisers and brand partners.

“Bringing Connected Rewards into Mistplay marks a defining moment in how we think about loyalty and rewarded experiences," said Mistplay CEO Tricia Han.

“Gaming creates some of the most immersive, habitual, digital engagement that exists - yet closing the loop between that virtual engagement and real-world brand moments has always been one of the hardest problems to crack.

“This is our answer to that challenge. For companies looking to build lasting relationships with their customers, this opens up an entirely new way to turn digital behaviour into measurable loyalty and growth.”