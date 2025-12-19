Mythwright acquires minimalist strategy title Thronefall 

Thronefall expanded to mobile in 2025, with Doghowl Games continuing to publish the Android and iOS versions.

Grizzly Games said the move allows the two-person team to focus on new projects while Thronefall continues to evolve.

UK-based indie game publisher Mythwright has acquired minimalist strategy game Thronefall for an undisclosed fee.

Developed by Grizzly Games, Thronefall is a kingdom defence game that launched on PC and Nintendo Switch in 2024, following Early Access in 2023, before arriving on mobile in 2025.

Mythwright said it will maintain Grizzly Games’ partnership with Doghowl Games, which launched Thronefall on Android and iOS and will continue publishing the mobile versions.

With more than one million units sold, the strategy game has emerged as a standout indie success for developer Grizzly Games.

A new chapter

Thronefall becomes part of Mythwright’s expanding catalogue of niche titles, with the publisher set to release games including Bladesong, TerraTech Legion, Cozy Marbles, Scriptorium: Master of Manuscripts and more in 2026.

“With its iconic minimalism that perfectly captures the fun of strategy gaming, Thronefall is a firm favourite at Mythwright,” said Mythwright publishing director Stuart Morton.

"We are incredibly honoured that Grizzly Games trusts us to take over future development, and we can't wait to extend their vision into a bright future by bringing players more of what they love."

Grizzly Games developer Paul Schnepf commented: “Being just two people at Grizzly Games we always felt we lacked the resources to wholly explore what Thronefall could potentially be. While players kept longing for new content, Jonas and I were also keen to move on to new projects.

“It’s incredibly exciting to hand off the entire IP to Mythwright - a team we trust to take great care of both the game and its community. We can’t wait to see where they take it next and for players to enjoy what comes from this new chapter."