Nazara brings popular PC title Bodycam to Fortnite

The adaptation will introduce Bodycam’s hyper-realistic FPS gameplay to Fortnite as an accessible island.

The project is tailored for console, PC, and mobile players.

Bodycam in Fortnite is powered by Unreal Editor for Fortnite and Unreal Engine 5.3.

Indian games company Nazara has revealed plans to publish hit PC title Bodycam in Fortnite.

Nazara said it is bringing Bodycam to Fortnite through Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), reimagining the game with optimised performance and sandbox-driven possibilities.

Built with UEFN creator Virstate and supported by Bodycam’s original developer Reissad Studio, the new Fortnite island is optimised for players on console, PC, and mobile.

First steps

Optimised for UEFN on Unreal Engine 5.3, Bodycam will launch with Gun Game and Team Deathmatch modes, with creator-made maps to follow.

“This is a landmark moment not just for Bodycam, but for the future of creator-led gaming and also a first launch for Nazara in Fortnite,” said Nazara CEO Nitish Mittersain.

“Thanks to UEFN, Fortnite is rapidly becoming the go-to hub where creators, brands, and gamers converge. We are proud to bring a premium PC franchise like Bodycam to the Fortnite ecosystem.”

Virstate founders Zakaria and Mahdi commented: “We believe bringing Bodycam to Fortnite as an island will inspire other leading gaming IPs to embrace UEFN.

Our goal is to showcase the platform’s limitless potential by delivering one of the most ambitious experiences ever built. Bodycam was created to push the boundaries of realism in games.”