NBC greenlights Wordle game show adaptation for 2027 debut

NBC is turning Wordle into a live competitive game show.

The series will feature team-based puzzle solving for cash prizes.

Production begins later this year ahead of a 2027 premiere.

NBC has greenlit a new television adaptation of the viral word puzzle game Wordle from The New York Times Company.

Produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio and Electric Hot Dog, the series is executive produced by Jimmy Fallon and will be hosted by Savannah Guthrie. It is set to premiere in 2027.

Casting for the first season is already underway, while production is expected to begin later this year.

The television version of Wordle will use a squad-based format where contestants work together to solve word puzzles before competing against one another for a cash prize.

Bringing Wordle to television

NBC said the show is designed to recreate the collaborative and social experience that helped turn the game into a global phenomenon.

“Wordle has become a defining daily experience for millions and a meaningful part of how people engage with The New York Times," said The New York Times CEO and president Meredith Kopit Levien.

“In bringing it to television, we were intentional about finding partners to collaborate with who could both scale the experience and stay true to the beloved game.

“NBC, Jimmy Fallon and his team bring that expertise, and Savannah Guthrie’s talent and connection to the game makes her an ideal host. It reflects our broader approach of creating experiences people return to and share every day.”

The New York Times head of games Jonathan Knight commented: “From the beginning, this wasn’t just about taking the “Wordle” name and applying it to any game show, it was about translating the actual experience of playing Wordle with your friends, and delivering something that Wordle fans will expect.

“That meant being thoughtful about the show’s gameplay structure, the pacing and how players interact.”