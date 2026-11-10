Netflix adds full episodes to kids gaming app Playground

Netflix Playground lets children watch full episodes alongside its existing mini-games.

The feature launches on November 9th 2026, with Doozie’s Doghouse.

The app also features shows including PAW Patrol, Peppa Pig, Gabby’s Dollhouse and Sesame Street.

Netflix is adding full episodes of children’s shows to its Playground mobile app, allowing kids to switch between watching and playing without leaving the platform.

As reported by What's on Netflix, the feature launched on November 9th, 2026, with the new Gabby’s Dollhouse spin-off, Doozie’s Doghouse, becoming the first series available in the app.

Its episodes will arrive alongside a new tie-in game featuring Doozie, Puggie and other characters from the show.

Games and shows

Netflix Playground launched earlier this year as a separate app for children aged eight and under. It features mini-games based on popular shows and characters, including Trash Truck, Sesame Street, KPop Demon Hunters, Blippi and Numberblocks.

The update also brings episodes of PAW Patrol, Peppa Pig, Gabby’s Dollhouse, PJ Masks, Booba, Horton and other titles into the app.

Netflix said the selection of shows will rotate over time, rather than offering its full children’s library. A new button at the top of the app will let children switch between watching and playing.

Elsewhere, the streaming giant is developing a live-action series based on PUBG, with Donald Glover attached to the project.