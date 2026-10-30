Netflix developing live-action PUBG series with Donald Glover

Krafton's entertainment division LV3H is involved in the project.

The series joins Netflix's growing slate of video game adaptations.

Netflix has not announced a release date or additional cast members.

Netflix is developing a live-action adaptation of Krafton's battle royale game PUBG, with Emmy winner Donald Glover set to write, direct, executive produce and star in the series.

Glover, known for his work on Atlanta and Community, will develop the project alongside his brother Stephen Glover, who is also attached as a writer and executive producer.

The production follows lengthy negotiations between Netflix and Krafton, with the streaming giant bringing Glover on board to lead the adaptation.

Production team

Other executive producers include Michael Schaefer of Neon TV, Fam Udeorji of Gilga, and Taeseok Jang and Sujin Lee from Krafton's entertainment division, LV3H.

First released in 2017 as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, PUBG has since set seven Guinness World Records. Krafton announced plans to expand the franchise into film and television in 2020, with LV3H now involved in developing and producing entertainment projects based on the game.

An animated PUBG series from Castlevania executive producer Adi Shankar was previously in development at Netflix following its announcement in 2021.

The live-action project joins Netflix's ongoing list of video game adaptations, including an Assassin's Creed series, a Gears of War film, a Diablo series and a Crazy Taxi film, among others.

Netflix has not yet announced a production date, release window, episode count or additional cast members.