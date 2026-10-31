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The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2026, iPhone Duo games and Pokémon Unite ends service | Week in Mobile Games podcast

The PocketGamer.biz podcast team give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and what's inside this week's episode 108...
Craig Chapple
By Craig Chapple
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The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2026, iPhone Duo games and Pokémon Unite ends service | Week in Mobile Games podcast
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PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple and features and data editor Aaron Astle talk through the latest games industry news on the 108th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.

On the show this week we discuss:

yt

Listen. Learn. Enjoy.

To make sure you get the latest episode of the PocketGamer.biz Podcast each and every week, you can subscribe on your favourite services. Find us on YouTube, tune in on Spotify and Apple Podcasts, or find our back catalogue over on our podcast page.

Want more insights into industry trends and hot topics? Check out world-class speakers sharing their expertise at one of our conferences. You can find details of our upcoming events here.

Companies

Apple
Azra Games
Hungry Studio
Netflix
Next Games
Scopely
Tencent
The Pokemon Company

Events

Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics 2026

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