The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2026, iPhone Duo games and Pokémon Unite ends service | Week in Mobile Games podcast
The PocketGamer.biz podcast team give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and what's inside this week's episode 108...
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PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple and features and data editor Aaron Astle talk through the latest games industry news on the 108th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.
On the show this week we discuss:
- The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2026 and what it tells us about industry trends.
- How Next Games adapted to a new direction after the Netflix acquisition.
- How AI is being used to decompile mobile apps and games to tell us their secrets.
- The iPhone Duo and how expensive action RPGs are in the modern mobile market.
- Pokémon Unite ending its service - but why?
Listen. Learn. Enjoy.
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