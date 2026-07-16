Netflix launches minigolf party game inspired by hit series

The game is developed by Next Games.

It features more than 60 levels inspired by Stranger Things, Squid Game and Bridgerton.

Up to four players can compete locally on the same TV.

Netflix is expanding its games catalogue with the launch of Netflix Minigolf, a new party game for TV arriving on July 28th.

Developed by Next Games, the title combines minigolf and pinball gameplay across 60 levels inspired by some of Netflix's biggest franchises, including Stranger Things, Squid Game and Bridgerton.

The game follows recent Netflix releases including FIFA World Cup - Launch Edition and Unhinged, shifting the focus from sports and horror to local multiplayer competition.

Players can join by scanning a QR code and using their smartphones as controllers, removing the need for additional hardware.

Party gameplay

Netflix Minigolf supports up to four local players on the same TV and is designed as a couch co-op experience centred around friendly competition.

A key gameplay feature is its "Pranks" mechanic, which allows players to collect special abilities throughout each hole and use them during an opponent's turn to disrupt their progress.

According to Netflix, the mechanic means the lowest score does not always guarantee victory, adding an extra layer of strategy and unpredictability to each match.

The courses feature settings and characters inspired by Netflix's original series, bringing the streaming service's entertainment franchises into an interactive party game format for television audiences.