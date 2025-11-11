Mobile app summit launching at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026

The Apps Business Summit is dedicated to connecting experts from the global app economy, both in games and non-games, to explore shared challenges and new opportunities.

The one-day summit is a partner event to PG Connects London 2026, the UK’s leading b2b games event taking place on January 19th and 20th.

As anticipation is growing for the return of Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 19th to 20th, 2026, PG Connects is excited to introduce a brand-new addition, stretching the scope of its game focus.

Dedicated to the global app economy, the Apps Business Summit joins PG Connects' flagship London event on Monday, January 19th. Taking place at the new second home of PGC London, The Barbican, the summit expands the reach beyond pure gaming by uniting mobile industry experts from both games and non-games app companies.

Connecting the games landscape with digital entrepreneurs behind some of the biggest mobile apps in language, fitness, dating, entertainment and productivity, the one-day event will unpack common growth challenges and explore new opportunities in user acquisition, monetisation, UX design and more.

With the UK’s increasing role in mobile innovation - and London a particular strong hub for publishing and fintech - the Apps Business Summit is a natural progression of the Pocket Gamer Connects ecosystem. As such, the aim is to make it a regular feature in the PGC calendar in 2026 and beyond, cementing the conference’s position as the forefront event for mobile apps.

Apps Business Summit at-a-glance

Essential meeting point for mobile app leaders to share knowledge, network, and create new opportunities.

Insight into best practices around growth, retention, subscription, monetisation and gamification.

A common ground for user acquisition and engagement tactics drawn from both games and app marketing.

Defining emerging trends in app development, publishing, and promotion.

Enhancing connections between games industry professionals and wider app publishers.

As a partner event of Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026, Apps Business Summit can be accessed with a standard PGC London ticket, now available at Mid Term rates - saving you up to £100.