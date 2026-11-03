New mobile RPGs hit $1m twice as fast as puzzle, but puzzle’s playing the long game

A total 158 new mobile games released this year have surpassed $1 million between Google Play and the App Store.

Among them are 26 puzzle games, taking a median 126 days to reach the milestone.

Games that quickly reached $1 million in player spending typically go on to reach higher lifetime revenue than slower titles, but the puzzle genre can prove an exception.

According to AppMagic’s new report, The First $1m: What 158 Mobile Games Tell Us About Launching in 2026, a total of 158 new mobile games released this year have made at least $1m in player spending.

Reaching the $1m milestone quickly naturally meant more time to reach an even higher milestone by October, but the report also found puzzle games to be a standout - taking longer on average to reach seven figures but recording a higher median lifetime revenue than the competition.

This was based on player spending, not including further earnings from ads. In-app purchase revenue was considered across Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store but didn’t include a further 36 mobile games that made at least half of their revenue in China - where estimates don’t span to alternative Android stores.

Genre differences

AppMagic’s report compared examples like Hotta Studio’s Neverness to Everness and Moon Active’s Jelly Busters. The former crossed $1m in revenue within one day of release, far exceeding Jelly Busters’ 144 days to hit the milestone. Yet, player spending over the last 30 days puts Jelly Busters at $5.8m versus Neverness to Everness’ $3.2m.

"So how much does the first million actually tell us about a game's potential?" AppMagic questioned.

Looking more broadly, 26 new puzzle games achieved $1m in player spending as of October 2026, taking a median of 126 days. The report noted that not a single one of these titles achieved the milestone within 30 days. Yet, their median lifetime revenue is $4.3m, the highest among all genres with at least five representative games.

By comparison, RPGs may have taken a median 62.5 days to reach seven figures but they have only generated a median $2m in lifetime revenue. This means that while 2026’s puzzle games took approximately double the time to cross the seven-figure threshold, they have proceeded to earn almost twice as much at the median.

The report also highlighted merge-2 and sort puzzle’s dominance within the puzzle genre, accounting for 17 of 26 qualifying titles and 80% of revenue in puzzle.

"The comparison with RPGs comes with a few caveats: different production cycles, soft launch strategies and marketing schedules. Puzzle games can test and iterate before scaling, while RPGs typically launch with a more complete product and a larger upfront campaign. Still, Puzzles' strong performance deserves a closer look," the report determined.

IP also appeared valuable as a "head start". Of the 42 IP-based games in the sample, 20 reached $1m within 30 days, equating to 48%. By contrast, among the 116 original games, seven achieved the same, or 6%.

The difference later was found to be much less significant, with median lifetime revenues of $2.6m and $2m respectively. The report stated: "The launch-speed gap is substantial. The revenue gap, on this snapshot, is far less dramatic."

AppMagic’s full report also explored regional differences, like how games led by Japan and Korea tend to concentrate revenue in one market.