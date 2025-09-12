New Release roundup: Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra, Match Dreams, Underwatermelon, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra

Bandai Namco has launched 4v4 real-time strategy game Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra on mobile, console and PC. The publisher has had huge success with the IP on mobile with Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle and Dragon Ball Legends. Can it do it again?

Golf Star 2

Com2us’ Golf Star 2 has tee'd off on mobile, bringing everything you’d expect from a game based on the sport - club swinging action across a variety of courses, with PvP thrown in for good measure.

Match Dreams

Moon Active, the company that features highly successful titles like Coin Master and Travel Town in its portfolio, has launched its latest game. In Match Dreams: Title Match, players must match titles and beat the clock to progress, in what the publisher will hope is another smash hit.

Underwatermelon: Fruit Merge

A new game has set foot on Netflix’s games catalogue: Underwatermelon: Fruit Merge, bringing together merge gameplay with physics-based mechanics. The title comes from Finnish studio Next Games, which has previously worked with big licences like The Walking Dead and Stranger Things, before being snapped up by Netflix.

Police Chief

Police Chief is a new title from Yotta Games that has players taking on the role of - you guessed it - the police chief. They can expand their local precinct, all while attempting to safeguard the city from gangs, drug cartels and all manner of crimes.

Neo Cab

Fellow Traveller has brought its interactive story Neo Cab to the App Store as a standalone game. The game which sees players navigate the city, choose passengers and converse with them. The real meat of the game is balancing the needs of passengers with your own emotional wellbeing as you chase the perfect taxi driver rating.