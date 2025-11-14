New release roundup: Jetpack Joyride Racing, Timelie, Minecraft Blast, Temple Run 3, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Jetpack Joyride Racing

Halfbrick Studios’ Jetpack Joyride is changing gear with a racing-based spinoff aptly named Jetpack Joyride Racing.

Swapping the jetpack for various vehicles, players can take on 3D tracks and compete with five other racers through iconic locations like Legitimate Research and Minertaur Labyrinth.

A built-in Discord voice chat feature also allows players to connect, cheer on or provoke one another as they aim to be first to the finish line.

Minecraft Blast

Mojang Studios and King have teamed up on a new mobile puzzle game called Minecraft Blast. Minecraft Blast also promises to feature familiar creatures like chickens, zombies and creepers, and locations like villages, caves and a pirate ship. Customisation options will allow players to decorate and expand the world.

Timelie

Stealth puzzle game Timelie lets players treat time like a media player: pausing, rewinding, and fast-forwarding through the timeline.

Urnique Studio’s surreal title gives players charge of a girl or a cat, each with their own abilities that support one another through levels - as they conquer challenges and try to survive in a world full of robots.

Hero Seekers

Kemco’s premium pixel-art adventure Hero Seekers sends players to a world without heroes - where the good deeds of three great warriors have been lost to the past.

It’s up to players to restore the world by summoning heroes’ souls, building the best combinations, and unleashing their strongest skills in turn-based battles.

Temple Run 3

Imangi Studios has soft-launched Temple Run 3 in Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Türkiye, bringing endless running back for another course.

Classic manoeuvres like sliding and jumping also return as players race to escape the Doom Lagoon with the idol.

Legend of Ymir

Wemade’s MMORPG Legend of Ymir blends ancient Norse mythology with modern blockchain mechanics in a world built with Unreal Engine 5.

Players can choose between Nordic roles like the skald and berserker, forge the best skill combinations and grow through auto battles, then take on giant bosses in real-time combat.

Nintendo Store

While not technically a new game, the Nintendo Store app earns an honorary mention this week as the latest in a growing list of Nintendo-related apps. This time, Nintendo’s new product showcases Switch and Switch 2 games available to buy on its online store.

Perhaps more excitingly for long-time fans, the app also allows users to track and review their Switch playtime going right back to the console’s release. This in-depth data disclosure allows users to filter by total time played, the date they first or last played, and more.

It even shows the total number of days played for each title, every date played, and how long for.