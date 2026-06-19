New release roundup: Pokémon Champions, and Roger, Barbie Horse Ride and Rescue, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Pokémon Champions

After two months on Nintendo Switch, Pokémon Champions has made its way to mobile in time for the game’s third battle season.

This free-to-play title is all about battling, serving as the new hub for official turn-based Pokémon competitions. It saves fans from purchasing every new game and will be the new home of esports battling as of Pokémon Worlds 2026.

Currently, over 200 Pokémon species are available in-game with the roster gradually expanding. Mobile players can transfer in their favourites from Go or try out fresh teams from the in-game recruitment system. Equally, Switch owners can bring in their main series Pokémon and now carry them in their pocket, ready to resume the battle anytime through cross-progression functionality.

and Roger

TearyHand Studio and Kodansha Game Lab’s acclaimed visual novel and Roger has also made its way to mobile.

Having secured nominations at the Games for Change Awards, up for Best Gameplay, Best Impact and Best Narrative after its PC release, this title has expanded to new platforms giving even more players access to this emotional tale.

With point-and-click mechanics, players can explore three chapters and a series of mysteries through the shoes of a young woman, aiming to distinguish what’s real and what’s fiction.

Barbie Horse Ride and Rescue

The latest Barbie adventure gives players the chance to build up the Roaming Hearts Rescue Ranch and rescue horses.

Caring for horses, grooming them and getting to know their personalities will all help in forming bonds, until they’re ready to take on a range of competitions like time trials and barrel racing.

Barbie Horse Ride and Rescue has been developed by PikPok, known for the popular Rival Stars Horse Racing.

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

With a $25 price tag, Game Atelier’s Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom has landed on iOS as an action-platformer successor to the 80s IP Wonder Boy.

Monster Boy originally released on Nintendo and PlayStation hardware in 2018 and its presence has continued to expand for almost a decade, continuing to 2D side-scroll to new platforms and keeping things fresh with its range of characters and upgrades.

Duper: Social War Game

Curio Research’s grid-based strategy title Duper: Social War Game is out now on Android with trading, bluffing and scheming at the forefront.

Five players can compete in a free-for-all contest that’s styled as "poker meets catan". There are chips to collect, upgrades to unlock and multiplayer strategies to master.