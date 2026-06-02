New Zealand games industry surpasses $1bn revenue milestone ahead of schedule 

New Zealand’s game industry has exceeded $1bn in revenue, two years ahead of forecast.

Government-backed funding programmes deliver an estimated eight-to-one return on investment.

The sector is growing more than 20 times faster than the global average, according to NZGDA.

New Zealand’s game development sector has reached its $1 billion annual revenue target two years ahead of schedule.

The achievement confirms the industry's growing role as a contributor to New Zealand’s economy.

It also comes as the combined creative, digital and technology sectors are expected to surpass the primary sector in GDP contribution for the first time.

According to the New Zealand Game Developers Association (NZGDA), support from the Game Development Sector Rebate (GDSR) and funding from the Centre of Digital Excellence (CODE) helped accelerate the industry’s growth beyond the $1bn mark this year.

Based on forecast income and employer taxes paid by studios, the government is estimated to receive an eight-to-one return on every dollar invested through the two programmes.

Continuous growth

The NZGDA originally forecast that when the GDSR was introduced in 2023, the industry would reach $1bn in annual revenue by 2028. The milestone follows growth recorded last year, when the sector generated $758.9 million in revenue and expanded its workforce by more than 29%.

Comprehensive industry statistics for the current year will be released by the NZGDA in its annual industry report in September.

"We’re seeing a truly inspiring industry success story here - our local game development sector is growing at more than 20 times the global average, year on year," said NZGDA executive director Joy Keene.

"This is the result of government and industry working together to boost the innovation and growth of our studios, which has directly led to an economic boost for the country.”

She added: “Our focus now is to ensure the education and vocational pathways are in place to make sure the sector can keep growing.

“Growth means jobs and, as a weightless export industry, game development presents a real opportunity for New Zealand to insulate itself against disruptions in the broader world economy.”