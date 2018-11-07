News

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki videos now live!

By , Editor

We’re happy to report that the videos for over 100 seminars from September’s record-breaking Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki are now live.

More than 1,300 delegates attended this year’s Helsinki event on September 11th to 12th - making it our biggest ever event on mainland Europe. Over 620 companies were represented, as were 49 different nationalities, representing a true cross-section of the global industry.

200 world-class speakers delivered a suite of seminars across 16 tracks, from the Monetiser and Developer Toolkit tracks to Game Changers: Hypercasual, Trade Trends, East Meets West, Blockchain Basics, Live Ops Landscape and more.

Here are some of the highlights from the show:

The Indie Track: 15 videos

The Growth Track: 9 videos

Esports Academy: 4 videos

Influencer Insight: 5 videos

Gamer Changers Cloud: 6 videos

Connects X: 15 videos

Developer Toolkit: 7 videos

East Meets West: 8 videos

Live Ops Landscape: 10 videos

The Superstar Sessions: 6 videos

Game Changers Hyper-casual: 6 videos

Monetiser: 8 videos

Trade Trends: 9 videos

More in London

For more insightful and inspirational seminars from industry experts, our next conference will be Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st to 22nd 2019.

Tickets are available now at Early Bird rates, so if you want a 20 per cent discount - book now!


