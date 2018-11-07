Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki videos now live!

We’re happy to report that the videos for over 100 seminars from September’s record-breaking Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki are now live.

More than 1,300 delegates attended this year’s Helsinki event on September 11th to 12th - making it our biggest ever event on mainland Europe. Over 620 companies were represented, as were 49 different nationalities, representing a true cross-section of the global industry.

200 world-class speakers delivered a suite of seminars across 16 tracks, from the Monetiser and Developer Toolkit tracks to Game Changers: Hypercasual, Trade Trends, East Meets West, Blockchain Basics, Live Ops Landscape and more.

Here are some of the highlights from the show:

The Indie Track: 15 videos

The Growth Track: 9 videos

Esports Academy: 4 videos

Influencer Insight: 5 videos

Gamer Changers Cloud: 6 videos

Connects X: 15 videos

Developer Toolkit: 7 videos

East Meets West: 8 videos

Live Ops Landscape: 10 videos

The Superstar Sessions: 6 videos

Game Changers Hyper-casual: 6 videos

Monetiser: 8 videos

Trade Trends: 9 videos

