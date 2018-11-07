Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki videos now live!

We’re happy to report that the videos for over 100 seminars from September’s record-breaking Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki are now live.
More than 1,300 delegates attended this year’s Helsinki event on September 11th to 12th - making it our biggest ever event on mainland Europe. Over 620 companies were represented, as were 49 different nationalities, representing a true cross-section of the global industry.
200 world-class speakers delivered a suite of seminars across 16 tracks, from the Monetiser and Developer Toolkit tracks to Game Changers: Hypercasual, Trade Trends, East Meets West, Blockchain Basics, Live Ops Landscape and more.
Here are some of the highlights from the show:
Gamer Changers Cloud: 6 videos
- Highlight: The New Reality Of Cloud Gaming
- Highlight: Location-Based Mobile Games
- Highlight: SimCity BuildIt – Live Service Game Design
The Superstar Sessions: 6 videos
Game Changers Hyper-casual: 6 videos
- Highlight: On Instant Games
- Highlight: The Real Story of Ad Monetisation
More in London
For more insightful and inspirational seminars from industry experts, our next conference will be Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st to 22nd 2019.
Tickets are available now at Early Bird rates, so if you want a 20 per cent discount - book now!
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?