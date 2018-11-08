News

Loot boxes result in Belgium blocking three Square Enix mobile titles

Loot boxes result in Belgium blocking three Square Enix mobile titles
By , Staff Writer

Three Square Enix mobile titles will be withdrawn from sale in Belgium because of their loot box systems.

Mobius Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts Union X and Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia will be pulled in the country on November 30th, December 6th and December 19th respectively.

A notice posted for each game directly calls out loot boxes as the cause for removal. After their respective withdrawal dates, these games will no longer be available to play.

"We regret to inform you that due to the present uncertain legal status of 'loot boxes' under Belgian law, Kingdom Hearts Union X will be withdrawn from service in Belgium in 30 days, on Dec. 6, 2018 (UTC) at the earliest," said the statement posted for Kingdom Hearts, for example.

Unlucky drop

Belgium ruled that loot boxes violated its gambling laws back in April, with this change wreaking havoc across the industry as publishers remove or rectify offending titles.

Square Enix isn’t the first company to be hit by the law’s enforcement. ArenaNet was forced to make changes to Guild Wars 2 following the ruling but opted to simply remove paid currency from the MMORPG rather than outright remove it from sale.

Others have decided not to take the ruling lying down. Take-Two-owned 2K Games rather infamously tried to push consumers towards lobbying local representatives into changing the law.

EA, meanwhile, may be going to court over failing to remove violating systems from FIFA 19.

These withdrawals follow a rough week for Square Enix, as the publisher posted a $33 million loss for H1 2018.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

as News Nov 7th, 2018

Mobile underperforms as Square Enix posts $33m loss in half-year result

Job News Oct 11th, 2018

Blizzard vet Heinecke is Square Enix's new chief marketing officer

News Sep 7th, 2018

Square Enix COO Mike Sherlock passes away

as News Aug 31st, 2018

Tencent and Square Enix team up to form new company and develop triple-A franchise

Profile Aug 30th, 2018

Speaker Spotlight: Square Enix head of production Ed Perkins on taking triple-A IPs to mobile in the West

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.