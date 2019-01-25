Gamemaker Studio 2 gets Amazon GameOn support enabling cross-platform competitions

YoYo Games has released a marketplace app to integrate GameMaker Studio 2 titles with Amazon’s GameOn service.

The tool gives developers access to cross-platform competitions and leagues with in-game and real-world prizes.

“Online competition is an important part of the games ecosystem, and with the GameOn assets for GameMaker Studio 2, developers can easily integrate all aspects of online competition from leaderboards to user-generated competitions, with real-world prizes, into games on PC, mobile, and console,” said YoYo general manager Stuart Poole.

“GameOn gives GameMaker developers a powerful set of easy-to-use APIs that give them a competitive edge, whilst simultaneously driving player engagement and retention.”

Game, set and match

Amazon GameOn launched back in March of last year and is free for developers up to the first 35,000 players a month.

In October, the company announced an integrated Tournament Organiser with streaming platform Twitch. It proved its worth shortly after when, during a streamer’s Ostrich Among Us broadcast, 30 per cent of viewers downloaded the game to take part in Tournament games.

Elsewhere at YoYo, the company recently named a new GM following James Cox' departure to NaturalMotion.