News

Gamemaker Studio 2 gets Amazon GameOn support enabling cross-platform competitions

Gamemaker Studio 2 gets Amazon GameOn support enabling cross-platform competitions
By , Staff Writer

YoYo Games has released a marketplace app to integrate GameMaker Studio 2 titles with Amazon’s GameOn service.

The tool gives developers access to cross-platform competitions and leagues with in-game and real-world prizes. 

“Online competition is an important part of the games ecosystem, and with the GameOn assets for GameMaker Studio 2, developers can easily integrate all aspects of online competition from leaderboards to user-generated competitions, with real-world prizes, into games on PC, mobile, and console,” said YoYo general manager Stuart Poole.

“GameOn gives GameMaker developers a powerful set of easy-to-use APIs that give them a competitive edge, whilst simultaneously driving player engagement and retention.”

Game, set and match

Amazon GameOn launched back in March of last year and is free for developers up to the first 35,000 players a month.

In October, the company announced an integrated Tournament Organiser with streaming platform Twitch. It proved its worth shortly after when, during a streamer’s Ostrich Among Us broadcast, 30 per cent of viewers downloaded the game to take part in Tournament games.

Elsewhere at YoYo, the company recently named a new GM following James Cox' departure to NaturalMotion.

 


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

Job News Jan 16th, 2019

YoYo Games appoints new GM following Cox's departure to NaturalMotion

Interview Oct 4th, 2018

Why GameMaker Studio's YoYo Games is getting into indie publishing

News Aug 9th, 2018

GameMaker Studio 2 launches open beta for Nintendo Switch support

News May 24th, 2018

GameMaker creator YoYo Games spins up indie games publishing division

News May 1st, 2018

Amazon’s $100,000 Mobile Masters esports tournament returns in June

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies