Supercell teases new mobile game Rush Wars

Supercell has teased a brand new mobile game call Rush Wars that's set to head into soft launch as soon as Monday, August 26th.

There are no details or images on the game itself as of yet. So far the game’s official Twitter account has tweeted a short video of an arcade machine falling to the ground with “26 BETA” written on the screen.

A new challenger approaches

What could this mean? pic.twitter.com/iCt3cWIgqZ — Rush Wars (@RushWars) 23 August 2019

Further tweets confirm it as a Supercell game, including one from the official Clash Royale account that states “new challenger approaching”.

YouTube creators also appear to already have their hands on the title, including Brawl Star Rey.

The title is set to head into beta on both Android and iOS. Supercell’s last game Brawl Stars first soft-launched on iOS, leaving Android fans frustrated until the soft launch was expanded to these devices.

Sixth time lucky?

Should Rush Stars make it to a full global launch, it would be Supercell’s sixth release, following the likes of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale and Brawl Stars.

The developer’s first four games have all surpassed $1 billion in revenue, while the latter is estimated to have brought in $275 million as of June 2019 following its December 2018 release.

Supercell has a history of cancelling games that aren't massive hits, however. Games like Spooky Pop and Smash Land were shelved before a global launch, while Brawl Stars spent 544 days in soft launch before eventually getting a full release.

Supercell was recently ranked fourth on our list of the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers for 2019.

Pocket Gamer Connects will be heading to Supercell's hometown Helsinki on October 1st and 2nd. Visit the website for details on the conference.