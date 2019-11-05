Supercell cans Rush Wars

Following in the phantom footsteps of previously killed titles Smash Land and Spooky Pop, Supercell has canned its soft-launched game Rush Wars.

The developer has always stressed its high standards, even celebrating the cancellation of some games with champagne.

That stated Rush Wars always felt a little weak.

Launched in selected territories in August, the game was designed to offer a much simpler strategy experience than Clash of Clans or Boom Beach.

But for that reason, it struggled to create many interesting decisions.

A different approach

In a blog post, Supercell commented “the team’s goal was to make a different type of build and battle game that casual players could enjoy”.

It attempted to overcome feedback that said the game was repetitive with updates but “the changes we made didn’t help the game long term nor change up the gameplay style enough to make it as fun as we would like”.

IAPs have now been disabled and the game will formally shut down on 30 November.