Roblox partners with Disney for Star Wars Winter Creator Challenge

Roblox has partnered with Disney for an in-game creator event that ties into Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

As part of Roblox’s annual Winter Creator Challenge, the Galactic Speedway Creator Challenge will give young Star Wars and Roblox fans the chance to learn how to design and race their very own spaceship.

The event will include a series of lessons that provide the necessary tools to design and build a customised spaceship as well as pilot the vehicle on the racetrack.

Players can earn limited-edition virtual items inspired by the new Star Wars film including BB-8, Rey’s Staff, a Stormtrooper Helmet, D-O, a Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Hat and Kylo Ren’s Reforged Helmet.

Education initiative

“Star Wars has inspired generations of fans of all ages with its compelling narrative, expansive universe, and iconic characters, and we’re proud to bring a piece of that to Roblox’s millions of users,” said Roblox chief business officer Craig Donato.

“Our collaboration with Disney is all about unlocking your imagination, empowering anyone to create their own immersive worlds, and simply having fun while learning the fundamentals of coding and game design in the process.”

The challenge is part of an ongoing Roblox Education initiative, with those interested in participating able to register here.

