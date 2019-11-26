Rovio launches anger-powered Angry Birds venting machine in Time Square

Rovio launched its "anger-powered" vending machine as part of Angry Birds’ 10-year anniversary.

The venting machine was placed in New York City’s Times Square on November 21st, 2019 and encouraged users to unleash their anger as part of their #BringtheAnger campaign.

Those visiting could yell, shake or punch the machine before receiving a small prize as a result.

Following this, a clip of the person’s anger was broadcast on a billboard in Times Square via the unit’s camera.

This is the second new product launched by the company after revealing an anger-fueled scooter as part of a partnership with Droga5.

UNICEF

Another event has seen the Finnish developer team with UNICEF’s education and emergencies fund for an in-game event in Angry Birds 2.

Players are encouraged to pop as many Bad Piggies as possible throughout November, with Rovio looking to donate $100,000 to the charity.

Rovio recently posted its financials for Q3 2019 with sales up five per cent, in large part to Angry Birds Dream Blast.