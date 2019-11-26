Rovio launches anger-powered Angry Birds venting machine in Time Square

Rovio launched its "anger-powered" vending machine as part of Angry Birds’ 10-year anniversary.
The venting machine was placed in New York City’s Times Square on November 21st, 2019 and encouraged users to unleash their anger as part of their #BringtheAnger campaign.
Those visiting could yell, shake or punch the machine before receiving a small prize as a result.
Following this, a clip of the person’s anger was broadcast on a billboard in Times Square via the unit’s camera.
This is the second new product launched by the company after revealing an anger-fueled scooter as part of a partnership with Droga5.
UNICEF
Another event has seen the Finnish developer team with UNICEF’s education and emergencies fund for an in-game event in Angry Birds 2.
Players are encouraged to pop as many Bad Piggies as possible throughout November, with Rovio looking to donate $100,000 to the charity.
Rovio recently posted its financials for Q3 2019 with sales up five per cent, in large part to Angry Birds Dream Blast.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?