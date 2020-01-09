News

Interactive Futures 2020 confirms Brenda and John Romero as headline speakers

By , Editor

Leamington Spa-based conference Interactive Futures has confirmed Brenda Romero and John Romero as headline speakers at its upcoming event.

The conference will take place on January 31st and February 1st at the Royal Spa Centre, and will feature developers and studios from across Britain while highlighting the work done in Leamington.

The first day of the conference will be industry-focused, with panels and talks on a range of issues facing the region's games industry. Day two will then open the doors to consumers and students, offering career guidance and a chance to play the latest locally-developed games at the event's expo.

The Romeros will be giving a talk on their experience operating a games studio in the Galway City games hub, and how this can be applied to developers in Leamington Spa.

Sharing experiences

"We're tremendously excited to be involved with Interactive Futures 2020 – events like this are vital to fostering a sense of community within video games development, encouraging growth and attracting new talent to the sector," said the Romeros in a joint statement.

"Our time in the Galway City hub has taught us so much and we look forward to sharing those experiences with delegates."

The expo at Interactive Futures 2019

"We're absolutely thrilled to have John and Brenda Romero as our headline speakers at Interactive Futures 2020," added Sarah Windrum, chair of the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership Digital Creative Business Group and board director at the CWLEP.

"Their knowledge of the business of game development, experience of working in a hub similar to Leamington’s and ability to engage with audiences of all ages will provide delegates with invaluable insight."

Tickets for Interactive Futures 2020 are available now. You can find out more about the event on its website.

