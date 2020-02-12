News

Rovio soft-launches Angry Birds Tennis in US

By , Staff Writer

Finnish mobile studio Rovio has soft-launched a new Angry Birds game in the US and Mexico.

Angry Birds Tennis is a new free-to-play sports title that features real-time player versus player, multiple different game modes as well as dozens of characters to unlock. 

Rovio confirmed to PocketGamer.biz that the testing period will last for a "couple of weeks".

The studio's last Angry Birds-centric title was Angry Birds Pop 2, which launched in 2019 as a sequel to the 2015 original release.

Doubles?

"Fast-paced multiplayer battles from the makers of Angry Birds," reads the game description.

"Battle with friends or solo across a variety of game modes. Unlock and upgrade dozens of characters with powerful super abilities!"

No global launch date has been revealed for Angry Birds Tennis, though we do expect the game to release before the year's end. 

We recently spoke to Rovio Chief Marketing Officer Ville Heijari about Angry Birds’ unexpected decade-long success.

