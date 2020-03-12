Roblox partners with BBC Studios on Doctor Who in-game items

BBC Studios and Roblox have teamed up for a series of in-game Doctor Who items.

The items are available on Roblox between March 12th and March 26th.

All items are free, and there are two avatars available – the tenth and thirteenth Doctor. The former is David Tennant while the latter is the first female Doctor, Jodie Whittaker. Other items include a Tardis backpack and The Pterrible Pting.

Who you are

"On Roblox, your online identity is a powerful tool that helps our community express who they are and who they want to become," said Roblox vice president of brand partnerships Christina Wootton.

"We are delighted to partner with Doctor Who, whose diverse set of characters inspire the freedom and creativity that help our community define who they are in the real world as much as the virtual world."

BBC Studios global franchise head of marketing for Drama Sarah Bold added: "The Doctor Who fan community is renowned for creativity making it a joy to take the TARDIS to Roblox where millions of fans will be able to play and create with these new items."

As of February 2020, Roblox is valued at $4 billion. In April 2019, it was revealed that Roblox draws in 90 million active users each month. On mobile, Roblox has exceeded $1 billion in revenue.

This story was originally posted on PCGamesInsider.biz.