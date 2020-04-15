News

Storytelling platform Unrd raises $2.5 million in funding

Storytelling platform Unrd raises $2.5 million in funding
By , Staff Writer

Storytelling platform Unrd has raised $2.5 million in funding to continue growing the platform.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, Galaxy Interactive participated in the round via its Galaxy EOS VC Fund. Further participants included Play Ventures, Initial Capital, Backed VC and Saatchi Invest.

The money will be directed at new formats for content on top of growing its audience. Furthermore, the interactive platform will consider looking for TV content partnerships.

The next chapter

Unrd currently has 18 stories available on its platform, with more to be added in the future. However, as noted on Twitter, it has had to cease filming on all its planned content due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Interactive fiction has become a popular genre on mobile thanks to titles like Episodes and Choices, though not all competitors have seen success. FoxNext's Storyscape was shut down at the start of 2020 following the developer's acquisition by Scopely and the subsequent shuttering of its subsidiary Fogbank Entertainment.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Apr 3rd, 2020

Idle Coffee Corp dev StarBerry raises $1.1 million

as News Apr 3rd, 2020

Sony sets up $100 million Covid-19 global relief fund

News Mar 26th, 2020

Tribe Gaming raises $1 million in funding for mobile esports growth

News Mar 20th, 2020

Finnish studio Mainframe Industries raises $8.1 million for cloud gaming

News Mar 19th, 2020

Scopely secures an additional $200 million in Series D funding for a total of $400 million

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies