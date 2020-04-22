News

Unity isn't attending physical events for 2020

Unity isn't attending physical events for 2020
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Engine firm Unity has said that it won't be attending any physical events until the end of the year.

In a blog post, the company said that it will sponsor other events, but won't be attending them for 2020 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Unity's own Unite 2020 show, which is set to take place in late September and early October, is going to be digital-only.

"Creative solutions"

"We are working through various creative solutions to deliver the content our Unity community loves, like speaker sessions and hands-on learning," the company wrote.

"We’ll also maintain some of the key ingredients of in-person Unite events, including our Expert Bar, “meet the devs,” and networking, and new experiences will be added. In true Unity fashion, we will collaborate with our partners and the community to help deliver this content."

The company continues: "We know there is no perfect replacement for in-person meetings, events or experiences. We believe that by focusing on digital direct channels and engagement, we’ll be able to continue supporting communities and building rapport with industry events and organizations, our customers, and the community."

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he was hired to launch PCGamesInsider.biz for Steel Media before departing the firm in October 2019.

He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Feb 26th, 2020

Riot Games will use Unity for two upcoming projects

News Jun 27th, 2019

New platform Unity Learn Premium aims to help teach real-time 3D development

News Oct 22nd, 2018

Unity Ads SDK 3.0 features personalised placements, AR and banner ads

Interview Apr 26th, 2018

Unity aims to double down on mobile at Unite Berlin

News Mar 20th, 2018

Unity's big roadmap for 2018 includes machine learning, IAP Promo and a new rendering pipeline

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies