Zynga signs multi-game deal with Snapchat

Zynga has teamed up with Snapchat for a multi-game agreement for the social firm's gaming platform Snap Games.

The first game, titled Bumped Out, is already available on the platform. It is a real-time multiplayer game, players will go against each other in customised vehicles with the objective behind to bump opponents out of the arena.

"Snap Games is such a unique and exciting platform where players can jump right into highly-social, snackable experiences," said Zynga president of publishing Bernard Kim.

"After creating Tiny Royale last year, we had a ton of ideas for more game concepts that we could bring to the platform. We're thrilled to develop a slew of new titles for the Snapchat community, starting with Bumped Out, and to have the opportunity to innovate new social game mechanics, helping to build out the Snap Games ecosystem."

Great success

"Zynga is a global leader in mobile games and was one of the first developers to create a title for Snap Games when we launched last year," said Snap Games head Will Wu.

"We loved working with them on Tiny Royale and we can't wait to see what they come up with next."

As reported by VentureBeat, over 100 million people have played Snapchat Games.

"I think we're really excited about Snap Games because it just lowers a lot of friction," said Wu.

"For game developers, it's really hard to get a group of friends to install a game, create accounts, and link up in a game and then play. We've been focused on the core experience of making it seamless. And we're seeing exciting early results."

