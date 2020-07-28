News

Roblox developers are on track to bring in $250 million this year

Roblox developers are on track to bring in $250 million this year
By , Staff Writer

Roblox expects its development community to bring in more than $250 million this year.

The company revealed the news at its sixth annual Roblox Developers Conference, which was held online as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The money developers are expected to earn this year is more than double that of 2019, which saw $110 million. In June, Roblox itself broke $1.5 million in lifetime revenue on mobile.

"The accomplishments of our developer community have eclipsed even our loftiest expectations; I am incredibly impressed by the unique and creative experiences being introduced on the Roblox platform," said Roblox founder and CEO David Baszucki.

"Our focus is to give developers the tools and resources they need to pursue their vision and create larger, more complex, more realistic experiences and collectively build the Metaverse."

Building up

The rise in earnings likely comes down to developers now having the choice to monetise their games through engagement, as well as through the sales of in-game products. Roblox boasts some successful games, one of which – Adopt Me! – has hit 1.6 million concurrent players with more than 10 billion hits.

Furthermore, the platform now has around 345,000 developers that are monetising their games. Moreover, it was announced that Roblox boasts over 150 million active users.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jun 26th, 2020

Roblox Mobile hits $1.5 billion in lifetime revenue

News Jun 3rd, 2019

Roblox hits mobile revenue of $750 million ahead of its Chinese launch

News Dec 5th, 2018

Roblox builds up revenues of $25m for October

News Oct 18th, 2018

Popular kids MMO Roblox generates nearly $500m on mobile

News Jun 10th, 2020

PUBG Mobile was the top-grossing mobile title in May 2020

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies