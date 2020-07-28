Roblox developers are on track to bring in $250 million this year

Roblox expects its development community to bring in more than $250 million this year.

The company revealed the news at its sixth annual Roblox Developers Conference, which was held online as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The money developers are expected to earn this year is more than double that of 2019, which saw $110 million. In June, Roblox itself broke $1.5 million in lifetime revenue on mobile.

"The accomplishments of our developer community have eclipsed even our loftiest expectations; I am incredibly impressed by the unique and creative experiences being introduced on the Roblox platform," said Roblox founder and CEO David Baszucki.

"Our focus is to give developers the tools and resources they need to pursue their vision and create larger, more complex, more realistic experiences and collectively build the Metaverse."

Building up

The rise in earnings likely comes down to developers now having the choice to monetise their games through engagement, as well as through the sales of in-game products. Roblox boasts some successful games, one of which – Adopt Me! – has hit 1.6 million concurrent players with more than 10 billion hits.

Furthermore, the platform now has around 345,000 developers that are monetising their games. Moreover, it was announced that Roblox boasts over 150 million active users.