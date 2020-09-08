Gameye secures $2.4 million in seed funding

Multiplayer scaling specialist Gameye has secured $2.4 million in a new funding round.

The investment was led by Lakestar, with further participation from Volta Ventures. The latest seed funding is the second cash injection Gameye has received, the first being $1.6 million in 2019. With the money, the company hopes to continue its accelerated growth and development of its scaling solutions.

"Our team is thrilled we were able to convince new investors like Lakestar of Gameye's mission and that previous investors renewed their trust in Gameye. By partnering with Lakestar and Volta Ventures we have added more world-class investors to our team, which enables us to cement Gameye as the technology leader in flexible, scalable multiplayer computing power," said Gameye CEO Sebastiaan Heijne.

Lakestar managing partner Mika Salmi added: 'We are delighted to bring Gameye into Lakestar's portfolio. Gameye's tech is leading the world with its innovations in the rapidly growing cloud and multiplayer game sector. Any game company and developer that wants the best performance on a global scale needs to be on Gameye's platform."

Digital conference

The good news keeps on coming for Gameye, besides its successful funding round, the company is gearing up for its second digital event dubbed the Industry Insights Conference. The first of which was held earlier this year, in partnership with Tencent Cloud.

"After the overwhelmingly positive reactions to our first online Industry Insights event in May, we were really eager to host a second edition," said Gameye head of marketing and PR Jürgen Stirnweis.

"We are beyond excited that after Tencent Cloud and several game studios participating last time, we could get Microsoft, Paladin Studios and Photon Engine as speakers for the second edition. By continuing with this series of free events, Gameye continues to create unique contact moments and an educational environment for industry members."