News

NetEase opens pre-registrations for Badlanders

NetEase opens pre-registrations for Badlanders
By , Staff Writer

NetEase Games has opened pre-registrations for its upcoming mobile looter shooter Badlanders.

Players worldwide can register their interest. However, pre-registration is not available in Belgium, Taiwan, Vietnam or mainland China.

The game features 25 badlanders, each with their own objectives when it comes to the battlefield. Players can choose how to approach the fight, do they want to take on the enemy head-on, or would they rather loot chests found around the map.

There is a range of weapons available, and they can be enhanced or assembled as the player sees fit.

Moreover, many items are customisable to give players a more personalised experience.

Fairtrade

One feature that is worth noting is the ability to trade loot that is found on the battlefield with other players. Furthermore, in-game items that have been purchased can be re-sold at the market price for which it was bought.

Earlier this year, the Chinese tech giant teamed up with Warner Bros to create The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

as News Sep 29th, 2020

Call of Duty: Mobile has more than 46 million pre-registrations in China

as News Aug 19th, 2020

Pre-registrations are open for Netmarble's BTS Universe Story

News Aug 13th, 2020

Zynga opens pre-registrations for Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells

as News Jul 3rd, 2020

Nexon opens worldwide pre-registrations for V4

1 News May 28th, 2020

Outfit7's My Talking Tom Friends exceeds seven million pre-registrations in six days

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies