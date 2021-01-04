News

Epic Games purchases a shopping mall to be its new HQ

By , Staff Writer

Epic Games has purchased a shopping mall in North Carolina to be its new headquarters.

As detailed in a blog post, the Fortnite creator has acquired the 980,000 square-foot and 87-acre Cary Towne Center with the aim of converting the space into its new HQ by 2024.

Moreover, the deal is not just for the office buildings, but for recreational spaces too. Development on the property will begin this year.

However, until construction is complete, Epic Games will remain at the building it has called home for the past 20 years at Crossroads Boulevard, also located in Cary, North Carolina.

Previously, Cary Towne Center belonged to Turnbridge Equities. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Coming home

"We’re extremely proud that Epic has chosen to call Cary home for their new global headquarters, and we greatly appreciate the company’s recognition of Cary’s existing assets as well as the unlimited potential of the area for their growing business," said Cary, NC Mayor Harold Weinbrecht.

"We look forward to continuing to work closely and collaboratively with the Epic team as they conceptualize their new campus, and we’re honored to partner with them on this exciting new development."

Epic Games is already "exploring ways some of this property might be used by the community."


