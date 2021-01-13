Tilting Point forms live-publishing partnership with Storytaco

Mobile games specialist Tilting Point has formed a live-publishing partnership with developer Storytaco.

As part of the agreement, Tilting Point will aid with user acquisition funding and management for the South Korean firm's title, Dangerous Fellows, a dating simulator.

"Tilting Point is a leader in scaling great games, and we are thrilled to be partnering with them to continue building excitement, momentum and recognition for Dangerous Fellows," said Storytaco CEO Jaeil Kim.

"With Tilting Point's support, we now have the opportunity to be active in more global markets, as well as create better gaming experiences that will be enjoyed by our female-centric audience."

Strong relations

Tilting Point will offer up to $10 million in UA funding while aiding with app store optimisation, ad monetisation and platform relations among other areas.

"Storytaco has done a great job of creating a narrative-driven game that has captivated audiences, and this partnership allows us to bring that thrilling storyline into the hands of even more players," said Tilting Point president Samir Agili.

"Our team has immense experience in boosting Eastern games in Western markets, and we are confident that this full live publishing partnership will help increase Dangerous Fellows' popularity within the story-based game genre and worldwide."

Storytaco is just the latest in a line of South Korean developers that have formed partnerships with Tilting Point. In December 2020, the company partnered with Joycity.