Crash Bandicoot 4 set to launch on Switch in March

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will be spinning onto Nintendo Switch on March 12th.

The date was confirmed by Crash developer Toys For Bob in an exclusive interview with Push Square, and then unveiled on the official Crash Twitter. The dev also confirmed the game will arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X on the same day. It'll join Toys For Bob's reimagining of the original Crash trilogy on the Nintendo Switch.

"The team itself has taken the game and basically done tuning to make sure that it works on the Nintendo Switch, and making sure that it works on the go, works docked and undocked. It's 720p when undocked, and 1080p when docked. Frame rate is 30," Toys For Bob creative producer Lou Studdert said.

Mobile marsupial

March is looking like a busy month for everyone's favourite marmalade marsupial; the release date of Crash 4 coincides with the planned release of Crash Bandicoot: On The Run, an endless mobile runner currently in development at King. The release was confirmed by company president Humam Sakhnini during Activision Blizzard's latest financial call.

Crash Mobile is set to feature 100 Hours plus of gameplay, 50 Bosses and 12 Lands, and pre-registration is already available across the App Store and Google Play. Last year, we wrote about why Crash's drop into the mobile market needs to look and feel good.