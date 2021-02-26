FlowPlay joins the Coalition for App Fairness

Games platform FlowPlay has joined the Coalition for App Fairness (CAF).

The company has joined the initiative as it supports freedom of choice and fair competition on mobile storefronts.

"The current monopolies in mobile app publishing perpetuate ineffective closed models that disproportionately penalise independent game developers and gamers," said FlowPlay CEO Derrick Morton.

"The Coalition for App Fairness is highly organised in addressing these issues through global lobbying, establishing partnerships across industries and facilitating important conversations among technology companies.

"We look forward to partnering with fellow coalition members in 2021 and supporting key initiatives that benefit small and emerging developers.

"FlowPlay joins CAF in support of efforts to make it easier for developers to launch their games, connect with players, and grow revenues on a level playing field."

A little unfair

The Coalition for App Fairness was first founded last year to fight Apple and its App Store policies.

With the inclusion of FlowPlay, the Coalition now boasts more than 50 members, including giants such as Epic Games, who is currently embroiled in a bitter feud with Apple.

"As a representative of the games industry and a longtime critic of today's app store models, FlowPlay is an important addition to the coalition," said CAF executive director Meghan DiMuzio.

"Developers in the games industry are directly affected by unfair App Store policies and the separate rulebook Apple creates to benefit its own products, like Apple Arcade.

"We appreciate that leaders like FlowPlay have spoken out on this issue over the years, and we look forward to working with the growing number of CAF's gaming industry members to advocate for changes that provide more consumer freedom, lower costs, and increase the ability for developers to continue innovating."