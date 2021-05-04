News

Xsolla integrates VCOIN cryptocurrency to scale the metaverse

IMVU token expands

Xsolla integrates VCOIN cryptocurrency to scale the metaverse
By , Contributing Editor

Game payment network Xsolla (used by Roblox, Epic, Twitch etc) has integrated cryptocurrency VCOIN into its platform.

It will now be working to “explore multiple product integrations in order to support and scale the metaverse for gamers and creators around the world.”

“Xsolla aims to be wherever the gamers are, from mobile to PC to VR and now the metaverse,” commented Xsolla’s head of game commerce Anton Zelenin.

“We want to provide our partners with the tools and services that help them scale and monetize their products worldwide.”

VP of Strategy at VCOIN, Nancy Beaton added, “With this announcement, our users will soon be able to earn VCOIN on the IMVU platform and directly use that to purchase other in-game credits through Xsolla’s vast commerce platform.

"This makes VCOIN one of the first digital assets to connect users’ experiences across the metaverse.”

What coin?

Launched by IMVU publisher Together Labs in January 2021, VCOIN is an ERC20 token that runs on the Ethereum blockchain.

VCOIN was designed so IMVU users could buy, gift, earn and convert earnings to real money for the real world.

Unlike other cryptocurrencies, however, it’s designed not to suffer from price volatility.

There are also restrictions in terms of how users can cash out VCOIN to fiat currencies such as USD.

It has been cleared by the US SEC under its no-action relief program as not being a security (i.e. a stock).

To find out more about VCOIN, check out the website https://therealvcoin.com


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

News Apr 26th, 2021

Xsolla announces Xsolla Exit Strategies services

News Apr 22nd, 2021

Xsolla acquires data viz outfit Slemma

Profile Apr 14th, 2021

"There are so many possible entry points to get into the games industry"

News Mar 22nd, 2021

Xsolla launches Diamond Club, a virtual collective of gaming professionals

News Feb 9th, 2021

PGC Digital: Xsolla's Miikka Luotio on the benefits of going cross-platform

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies