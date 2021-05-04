Xsolla integrates VCOIN cryptocurrency to scale the metaverse

Game payment network Xsolla (used by Roblox, Epic, Twitch etc) has integrated cryptocurrency VCOIN into its platform.

It will now be working to “explore multiple product integrations in order to support and scale the metaverse for gamers and creators around the world.”

“Xsolla aims to be wherever the gamers are, from mobile to PC to VR and now the metaverse,” commented Xsolla’s head of game commerce Anton Zelenin.

“We want to provide our partners with the tools and services that help them scale and monetize their products worldwide.”

VP of Strategy at VCOIN, Nancy Beaton added, “With this announcement, our users will soon be able to earn VCOIN on the IMVU platform and directly use that to purchase other in-game credits through Xsolla’s vast commerce platform.

"This makes VCOIN one of the first digital assets to connect users’ experiences across the metaverse.”

What coin?

Launched by IMVU publisher Together Labs in January 2021, VCOIN is an ERC20 token that runs on the Ethereum blockchain.

VCOIN was designed so IMVU users could buy, gift, earn and convert earnings to real money for the real world.

Unlike other cryptocurrencies, however, it’s designed not to suffer from price volatility.

There are also restrictions in terms of how users can cash out VCOIN to fiat currencies such as USD.

It has been cleared by the US SEC under its no-action relief program as not being a security (i.e. a stock).

To find out more about VCOIN, check out the website https://therealvcoin.com