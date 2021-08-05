Introducing the winners of the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2021

It’s been two weeks since the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2021, supported by Game Insight, took place live in London.

The event followed a hybrid live/digital format, with the live element held at London’s sophisticated Ham Yard Hotel.

The ceremony saw 22 categories representing aspects of the entire industry ecosystem, from games developers and publishers to tools companies, service providers, support agencies, investors and recruiters, all of which contribute towards this sector being the largest and most pervasive in gaming.

For each category, there could only be one winner. With the exception of the Rising Star and Mobile Legend awards, both of which are decided by the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards Committee, the categories were voted for by our largest panel of industry judges and recognised the hard work of the teams and individuals that shone over the whole of last year.

Meanwhile, the Pocket Gamer People’s Choice Award was in the hands of mobile players themselves, with voting taking place throughout the whole of June.

Now the question is, who won?

If you missed the live event, or want a recap on all the winners, you can view the announcements and the list below:

Pocket Gamer People's Choice - SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off (Tilting Point)

Best Advertising and UA Service - Unity Ads

Best Analytics/Data Tool - AppsFlyer

Best Developer - TiMi Studio Group

Best GAAS Tools and Tech - Azure PlayFab

Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment - Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

Best Game Engine - Unity

Best Storytelling - A Wildlife Adventure (Ustwo games)

Rising Star - Jana and Sham Al Bdour (Sakura Games)

Best Tools Provider - Game UI Database

Best Games Industry Law Firm - Sheridans

Best Service Provider - Pollen VC

Best Live Ops - Clash Royale (Supercell)

Best QA and Localisation Service Provider - Amber Studio

Best Indie Developer - InnerSloth

Best PR Marketing Team - Scopely

Best Influencer Marketing Agency - Game Influencer

Investor of the Year - Play Ventures

Best Publisher - Tencent

Best Innovation - Niantic

Game of the Year - Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

Mobile Legend - Chris DeWolfe (Jam City)

We’d like to thank our headline sponsor Game Insight, alongside category sponsors: Admix, Huawei Ads, Jam City, Scopely and Tilting Point - all of their support helped make the evening an incredible success.

For more information on all things Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards, including full results, at the official website.