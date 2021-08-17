Roblox acquires online communities platform Guilded

Roblox has acquired online communities platform Guilded for an undisclosed amount.

Launched in 2017, Guilded provides a platform with features tailored for online gaming communities where users communicate with one another in communities known as "guilds".

Some of the key features of the app are voice chat, video chat, an integrated calendar, tournaments and scheduling tools. Guilded can be used both on mobile and PC. In March 2021, Gilded launch a bot API to assist users to create their own bots to enhance their communities.

According to Sensor Tower, Guilded has generated almost half a million downloads across the App Store and Google Play. For Q2 2021, the app earned record growth with installations increasing approximately four times year-over-year. Last year, Guilded raised $7 million through a Series A funding round to expand the platform.

Following the acquisition by Roblox, Guilded will continue to operate as an independent product.

Connecting players

"Our mission is to connect gaming communities, and Guilded allows communities to connect and communicate in new and meaningful ways," said Guilded founder and CEO Eli Brown.

"We've been working hard on new features and improvements, and we remain focused on providing the best experience we can for all of our communities."

Roblox CEO David Baszucki added: "The Guilded team has a clear passion for empowering communities. They have a great team and technology, and we’re very excited to help them continue on their path."

Recently, Roblox was the hosting platform for the launch party of UK rapper KSI’s second album, featuring a live performance and Q&A session with fans from the artist.

Roblox was the fifth highest-grossing game across the App Store and Google Play for July 2021.