Tilting Point to bring mobile games to PC, Mac, and Browser

Titling Point has released its Tilting Point Launcher, enabling games from its mobile portfolio to launch on PC and Mac, as well as on the web.

Through a partnership with Xsolla, Tilting Point will now be able to offer developer partners cross-platform compatibility options. As a result, the Launcher will also enable games to reach new markets with more methods of distribution.

"Our guiding principle at all times at Tilting Point is to accelerate and amplify developers’ businesses, and to do that, we are constantly looking for ways to expand across platforms, geographies and, ultimately, audiences," commented Tilting Point co-CEO and president Samir Agili.

Audience expansion

Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest and Operation: New Earth are the first two games releasing via Tilting Point Launcher, both developed by Hunted Cow.

Agili continued: "Partnering with Xsolla to be able to publish games to the web and to bring them to PC and Mac is a natural step in that evolution, and it brings us great joy to kick off this initiative with our longtime partners at Hunted Cow, who make incredible multiplayer strategy games that rival the best keyboard and mouse games on the market."

Hunted Cow creative director Louisa Gallie added: "We at Hunted Cow are thrilled to have our two leading titles on this new and exciting platform. We have a long history of collaboration with Tilting Point and are excited to be part of this strategic step for both companies."

